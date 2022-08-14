TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. TigerCash has a market cap of $426,862.66 and approximately $1.53 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

