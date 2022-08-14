Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,205,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 4,045,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.69 on Friday. 24,000 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.