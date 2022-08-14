Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,205,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 4,045,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS TCYMF remained flat at $1.69 on Friday. 24,000 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.33.
