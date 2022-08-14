Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 559.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.00% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

