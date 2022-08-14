TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $5.69 million and $63,081.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

