TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $5.69 million and $63,081.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.