TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

