TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.
TPG Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TPG opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
