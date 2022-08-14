TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,000 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 6.3% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

