TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Affirm accounts for about 3.4% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,839 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 25.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $48,646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $99,593,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Affirm by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

