Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COOK. William Blair lowered shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $429.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

