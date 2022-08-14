TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $712.62.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $676.60 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $573.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

