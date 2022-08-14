TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.