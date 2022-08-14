TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

TANNZ opened at $25.80 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.