Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

