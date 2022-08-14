Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.