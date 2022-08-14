Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.49 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

