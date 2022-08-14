Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

