Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of PPG stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.