Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

