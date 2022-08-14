Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,095 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,339,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Stock Up 1.9 %

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE:STT opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

