Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,230 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.