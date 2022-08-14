Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 46,870 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,448,640. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

