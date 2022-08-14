Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

