Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,533 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 2.2 %

FAST stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.