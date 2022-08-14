Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 2.2 %

TRIB stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

