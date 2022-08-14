Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Capitalization Tops $111,226.17

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $111,226.17 and approximately $25,835.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,575.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063779 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars.

