Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Down 31.0% in July

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Trinseo Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE TSE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. 450,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $13,355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $12,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

