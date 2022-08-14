Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.94.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock

TCNNF stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $34.75.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

