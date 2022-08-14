TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance
TRST opened at $35.36 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRST. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,230 shares of company stock worth $104,456. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
