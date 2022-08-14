TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST opened at $35.36 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRST. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,230 shares of company stock worth $104,456. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

