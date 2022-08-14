Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $164,077.36 and $84.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

