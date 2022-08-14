Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $164,077.36 and $84.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
