UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $719.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $95.07.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About UFP Technologies

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.