Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $48,377.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013753 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
