UniMex Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $556,678.11 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $556,678.11 and $6.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,564,983 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

