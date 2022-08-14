Uniswap Price Reaches $9.39 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.00 billion and approximately $158.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $9.39 or 0.00038196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006160 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,441,106 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars.
