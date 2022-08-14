Uniswap Price Reaches $9.39 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.00 billion and approximately $158.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $9.39 or 0.00038196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,441,106 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.