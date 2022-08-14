United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

UPS opened at $204.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

