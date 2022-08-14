UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $543.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.40. The company has a market capitalization of $508.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

