US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $33.27. 1,096,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,492. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King boosted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

