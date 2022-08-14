USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USHG Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 1,001.5% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USHG Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,068. USHG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

