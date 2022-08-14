Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 39,368 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 13.77% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 286,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 113,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,455. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

