Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 401,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

