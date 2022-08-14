Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $98.42. 560,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

