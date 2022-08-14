Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 3,833,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,437. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

