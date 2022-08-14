Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,801 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 661,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

