Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,885. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $146.15.

