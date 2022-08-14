Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ VLAT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLAT. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,158,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,045,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,503,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,922,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

