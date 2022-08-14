Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Valvoline by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.