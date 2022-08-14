VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,477 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.