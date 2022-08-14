VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
PPH stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 112,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $84.27.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
