VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

PPH stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 112,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

