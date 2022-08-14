Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $53,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,578. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

