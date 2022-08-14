Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

