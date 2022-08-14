Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 21,734.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,858,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,621,000 after buying an additional 9,813,317 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $177,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 452.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

